Left Menu

Sundaram Finance revises interest rates on term deposits

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-10-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 12:31 IST
Sundaram Finance revises interest rates on term deposits
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd has revised the interest rates on term deposits for tenures of one to three years with immediate effect, the company said on Sunday.

Accordingly, the interest rates for deposits of up to 12 months has been increased to 6.65 per cent, for 24 months it has been hiked to 7 per cent, the company said in a statement.

For tenures of up to 36 months, the interest rates have been increased to 7.30 per cent.

Senior citizens would get an additional interest of 0.35 per cent for one year at 7 per cent, 7.35 per cent for tenures up to two years and 7.65 per cent for tenures up to three years.

The company said its deposit balance stood at Rs 4,219 crore.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022