Left Menu

New UK finance minister vows to show markets he can fix budget

No Chancellor should seek to do that," Hunt told BBC television in an interview broadcast on Sunday. "There is one thing we can do and that's what I'm going to do, which is to show the markets, the world, indeed people watching at home, that we can properly account for every penny of our tax and spending plans." Investors have sold British government bonds heavily since Sept.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 14:07 IST
New UK finance minister vows to show markets he can fix budget
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he would show investors that he will repair the country's public finances after the original economic plans of Prime Minister Liz Truss triggered a bond market rout. "No government can control the markets. No Chancellor should seek to do that," Hunt told BBC television in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

"There is one thing we can do and that's what I'm going to do, which is to show the markets, the world, indeed people watching at home, that we can properly account for every penny of our tax and spending plans." Investors have sold British government bonds heavily since Sept. 23 when Hunt's predecessor as finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a string of unfunded tax cuts.

Truss - who won the leadership of the Conservative Party barely a month ago after promising to slash taxes - fired Kwarteng on Friday and has ditched key parts of the program they agreed together. But Hunt has said he will go further including increases in taxes as well as a tighter control on public spending.

Asked whether he thought financial markets would have confidence in his plans, Hunt told the BBC: "Well, I think, you know, for people trading the markets, actions speak louder than words." A first test will come on Monday morning when trading in Britain's battered government bonds resumes without the support of the Bank of England's emergency bond-buying program which expired on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022