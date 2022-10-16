Eurowings says majority of passengers to reach destinations despite strike

Lufthansa's budget division Eurowings said on Sunday that more than half of its passengers will reach their planned destinations despite a pilots strike planned for this week.

For Monday, the first day of the three-day strike, more than 230 of the some 400 planned Eurowings flights will take place, the airline said.

More than half of flights will also take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, Eurowings said.

