Amit Shah lays foundation stone for new terminal building and expansion of Gwalior airport

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 16-10-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 16:07 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation for the new terminal building and expansion of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city.

The new terminal building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 446 crore, an official said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present on the occasion.

The new terminal building will have an area of 20,000 sq metres as compared to the existing 3,500 sqm, the official said. After the expansion, the airport will have the capacity to park 13 planes as against the existing capacity for three aircraft, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

