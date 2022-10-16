9 die in vehicle pile-up in Karnataka, CM announces solatium to families of deceased

Left Menu

While six died on the spot, three succumbed on the way to the hospital, police said.The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, they said.Expressing grief about the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Mandya, announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to families of nine people who died in the mishap.It is extremely sad that 9 people have died in a terrible road accident in Araseikere of Hassan district yesterday.

PTI | Hassan | Updated: 16-10-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 18:05 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Nine people, including four children, were killed and 10 injured in a pile-up involving three vehicles here, police said.

The accident involving a milk tanker, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, and a tempo traveller took place in Arsikere taluk here around 11 PM on Saturday, they said.

All those killed were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker. While six died on the spot, three succumbed on the way to the hospital, police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, they said.

Expressing grief about the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Mandya, announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to families of nine people who died in the mishap.

''It is extremely sad that 9 people have died in a terrible road accident in Araseikere of Hassan district yesterday. May the departed souls rest in peace,'' he had earlier tweeted.

Offering condolences to families of those deceased, Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who hails from the district, said the victims were all from the same family and were returning to their native village after visiting some holy places.

Superintendent of Police, Hassan, Hariram Shankar and senior officials visited the accident spot and all necessary procedures were followed, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

