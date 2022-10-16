CPI for reversal of 'disastrous economic policies' of Centre

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday demanded that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre reverse its “disastrous economic policies” forthwith and infuse capital into the public sector enterprises to generate employment. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the ongoing 24th national congress of the CPI here. ''The Congress demands that the Union government reverse its present disastrous economic policies, which are glaringly aimed to favour the corporates and the super rich, and are against the poor and common people of the country. It should, instead, encourage the public sector, invest in the manufacturing units and infuse capital into the public sector units to generate employment,” the resolution said. The CPI demanded that the Centre immediately drop the proposals to divest its stake in the public sector companies, including banks. ''The economic policies pursued by the BJP government are alarmingly detrimental to the interests of the people and are blatantly in favour of the corporates. To protect the interests of the common people, the congress resolves to continue and intensify the struggle against the catastrophic economic policies to save the people, our economy and our nation,” the resolution added. The Left party noted that there has been an increased pace in the economic reforms agenda ever since the Modi government came to power over eight years ago. ''The country's GDP has been shrinking due to the ill-effects of demonetisation in 2016 and introduction of GST in 2017. The lockdown during Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 had accentuated the crisis on the economic front,” it pointed out. “The rupee is falling steadily against the dollar while the foreign exchange reserves are depleting. Inflation is continuing to rise unabated, resulting in skyrocketing of prices of essential commodities, taking them out of the reach of common people,” the CPI said. Budgetary allocation for healthcare was a meagre two per cent, despite the fact that nearly 6.5 crore people were pushed below the povertyline due to increased expenses on health. On the other hand, concessions have been doled out to the corporates, as the government was facilitating “open loot” of people’s money, the CPI alleged. “The public sector, which has been the backbone of Indian economy, is sought to be dismantled. The PSUs, including nationalised banks, have not only catered to the needs of the various sectors of the economy but have also been a source of employment generation for decades. However, the BJP-led NDA government is going ahead with reckless privatisation of the PSUs and sale of national assets at throwaway prices,” it said. The sale of Air India to Tatas at a throwaway price was one such example, the CPI said. The party opposed also the opening up of defence, including in critical areas like defence manufacturing and atomic energy, among others, by saying it would jeopardise sovereignty. The national monetisation pipeline (NMP) announced by the Centre also posed a threat to public infrastructure, it added.

