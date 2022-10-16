2 DBUs of Karnataka Bank launched
Two digital banking units DBUs of the city-based Karnataka Bank started functioning on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating to the nation 75 DBUs of various banks via video-conferencing from New Delhi.
Two digital banking units (DBUs) of the city-based Karnataka Bank started functioning on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating to the nation 75 DBUs of various banks via video-conferencing from New Delhi. All the 75 DBUs were dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at a function in the capital.
The DBUs provide banking products and services to customers in self-service as well as assisted (digital) mode in an efficient, paperless, secured and connected environment. The DBUs shall also promote financial inclusion and digital banking literacy in the district concerned. The two DBUs atarted functioning today at Airport Road, Yeyyadi in Mangaluru and Vijayanagara first stage in Mysuru, a bank release here said.
Speaking at a function, bank CEO and chairman M S Mahabaleshwara said it is a matter of pride that the bank has been chosen for opening two DBUs. The recognition is special as the bank is stepping into its centenary year, he said.
Nalin Kumar Kateel MP, Bharat Shetty MLA, Prathap Simha Nayak MLC and city mayor Jayanand Anchan were among those present.
