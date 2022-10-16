Left Menu

2 women die as car rams into bus in Nagaland

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 16-10-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 21:09 IST
2 women die as car rams into bus in Nagaland
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons died and as many were injured as their car rammed into a stationary bus from behind in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Sunday, police said.

The four people were proceeding towards Dimapur when the accident occurred on National Highway 29, police said.

The driver of the car and a man suffered serious injuries. They were shifted to the Police Referral Hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased's bodies have been handed over to the family members, police said, adding that the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financial situation: Diplomat

Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022