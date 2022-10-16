2 women die as car rams into bus in Nagaland

Two persons died and as many were injured as their car rammed into a stationary bus from behind in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Sunday, police said.

The four people were proceeding towards Dimapur when the accident occurred on National Highway 29, police said.

The driver of the car and a man suffered serious injuries. They were shifted to the Police Referral Hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased's bodies have been handed over to the family members, police said, adding that the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)