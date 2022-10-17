Left Menu

Sitharaman visits National Science Foundation in Washington

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2022 04:57 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 04:57 IST
Sitharaman visits National Science Foundation in Washington
  • Country:
  • United States

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the National Science Foundation headquarters here and was given presentations on key issues like astronomy, AI for robotics and public messaging during health crises.

Sitharaman was in the American capital to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. She started her six-day trip last Monday with an interaction with the think-tank community at the prestigious Brookings Institute.

During her visit to the NSF on Sunday, Sitharaman was given virtual presentations on topics such as astronomy, public messaging during health crises like COVID-19, and AI for robotics, with applications for agriculture and environmental sustainability by eminent and distinguished professors.

Dr Katherine Bouman, lead researcher for the breakthrough discovery on black holes; Nobel laureate and MIT Professor of Economics Dr Abhijit Banerjee; and Dr Girish Chowdhary, co-founder and chief technology officer of Earth Sense were among those who made presentations.

NSF director Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan briefed Sitharaman on the work of the foundation and gave her a tour of the NSF gallery.

''The NSF is proud of the partnerships India and the US have fostered over the years to advance society. Global collaboration has powered amazing things, from capturing the first images of a black hole to battling pandemics,'' Panchanathan said.

Sitharaman left for India later in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy with Warner; ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev punches ticket to Gijon Open final and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022