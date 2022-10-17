Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones
The capital of Kyiv was hit on Monday by kamikaze drones, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
"Russians think it will help them," Yermak said.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the claims.
