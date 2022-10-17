Left Menu

Fire at sportswear shop in Pune; no casualty

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-10-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 10:45 IST
A fire broke out in a prominent sportswear shop in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday, fire brigade officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The blaze erupted at 8.15 am in the shop located on Fergusson Road in Deccan Gymkhana area, a fire brigade official said.

''Five water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused in about an hour. There was no report of any casualty,'' the official said.

