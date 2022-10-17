Left Menu

BoE reiterates liquidity available, following end of gilt support

17-10-2022
Bank of England Image Credit: Pixabay
The Bank of England on Monday outlined the various liquidity operations it holds following last week's conclusion of its emergency gilt market support.

"As intended, these operations have enabled a significant increase in the resilience of the sector," the BoE said in a statement.

It pointed to the new Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility, in which banks can access cash for low-rated corporate bond collateral, as well as other long-standing sources of liquidity.

