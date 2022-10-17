BoE reiterates liquidity available, following end of gilt support
The Bank of England on Monday outlined the various liquidity operations it holds following last week's conclusion of its emergency gilt market support.
"As intended, these operations have enabled a significant increase in the resilience of the sector," the BoE said in a statement.
It pointed to the new Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility, in which banks can access cash for low-rated corporate bond collateral, as well as other long-standing sources of liquidity.
