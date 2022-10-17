Left Menu

FTSE 100 climbs ahead of Hunt's fiscal plans

ASOS fell 6.9% after the online fashion retailer said it was in talks with lenders to amend the terms of its 350 million pound ($391 million) borrowing facility.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 13:04 IST
FTSE 100 climbs ahead of Hunt's fiscal plans
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 rose for a third consecutive session on Monday as investors awaited fiscal plans from new finance minister Jeremy Hunt after a dramatic loss of confidence among market players in Prime Minister Liz Truss's government.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.3% by 0714 GMT, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index climbed 0.7%. The pound jumped 1% against the dollar as investors waited for Hunt's announcement, which comes two weeks ahead of schedule and is expected to include plans to raise taxes and spend lesser than previously planned.

UK stocks ended higher on Friday as Truss signalled a U-turn in part of the government's large unfunded tax cuts that had roiled financial markets, and replaced Kwasi Kwarteng with Hunt. Among single stocks, Hargreaves Lansdown fell 2.6% after the investment platform said Chief Executive Officer Chris Hill would step down, a day after the company was hit by a multi-million pound lawsuit.

ITV gained 5.8% after the Financial Times reported the commercial broadcaster was reviewing the future of its production arm ITV studios, including whether to sell a stake. ASOS fell 6.9% after the online fashion retailer said it was in talks with lenders to amend the terms of its 350 million pound ($391 million) borrowing facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022