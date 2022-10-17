Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra profit doubles to Rs 535 cr in Q2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 13:49 IST
Bank of Maharashtra profit doubles to Rs 535 cr in Q2
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday reported a two-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 535 crore in the September 2022 quarter, helped by a decline in bad loans.

The lender had reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 264 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 4,317 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 4,039 crore in the year-ago period, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The lender was able to reduce gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 3.40 per cent of the gross loans at September-end 2022 from 5.56 per cent a year ago.

Likewise, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.68 per cent from 1.73 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022