ACC reports Rs 87 cr loss for Sept qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:35 IST
ACC reports Rs 87 cr loss for Sept qtr
Cement maker ACC on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 87.32 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 450.21 crore in the same quarter a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at Rs 4,057.08 crore as against Rs 3,812.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expense of ACC, which is now owned by Asia's richest man Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, was at Rs 4,162.13 crore in July-September 2022.

