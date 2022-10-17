Left Menu

Pilots at Germany's Eurowings start 3-day strike

Pilots at Eurowings, German airline Lufthansas budget subsidiary, have started their second strike this month in a dispute over working conditions.The Vereinigung Cockpit union called pilots out on a three-day strike starting Monday morning.

17-10-2022
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

Pilots at Eurowings, German airline Lufthansa's budget subsidiary, have started their second strike this month in a dispute over working conditions.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union called pilots out on a three-day strike starting Monday morning. Despite the walkout, Eurowings said it expected more than 230 of Monday's planned 400 services to go ahead as usual. Flights operated by Austrian subsidiary Eurowings Europe and by Eurowings Discover, which flies from Frankfurt and Munich, weren't affected.

At Duesseldorf airport, however, 102 of the day's scheduled 171 Eurowings flights were canceled, German news agency dpa reported.

Pilots are asking for the maximum number of flying hours to be reduced. They previously staged a one-day strike on Oct. 6. Eurowings described the latest strike as disproportionate and irresponsible.

Strikes at parent company Lufthansa were called off last month after the airline and union reached a pay deal to address the effects of inflation.

