UK gilt market volatility credit negative for domestic issuers -Moody's

An increase in British gilt yields indicates risks to financial stability and is "credit negative" for many domestic bond issuers, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

"The sharp increase in government bond yields and volatility indicate the increased risks to financial stability amid tightening financial conditions, a credit negative for a broad range of UK issuers," Moody's said.

Yields on 20- and 30-year gilts fell in early trade on Monday, reversing most of their sharp rises seen on Friday, when a statement by British Prime Minister Liz Truss had failed to reassure investors about the government's fiscal plans.

