Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Tourism signs an MOU with Content Engineers

Dr Raj Kishor Khaware and Utpaal Acharya represented the film studio while the Chief Secretary Tourism, Culture and Managing director tourism board, Shiv Shekhar Shukla, Managing Director of Tourism Development Corporation, S. Viswanathan and Upper Managing Director M. P. Tourism board, Vivek Shrotriya represented the tourism department of Madhya Pradesh government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 15:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Tourism signs an MOU with Content Engineers
Madhya Pradesh Tourism signs an MOU with Content Engineers. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI/PNN): Dr Raj Kishor Khaware and Utpaal Acharya represented the film studio while the Chief Secretary Tourism, Culture and Managing director tourism board, Shiv Shekhar Shukla, Managing Director of Tourism Development Corporation, S. Viswanathan and Upper Managing Director M. P. Tourism board, Vivek Shrotriya represented the tourism department of Madhya Pradesh government. In addition to offering the film studio rebates and incentives, the deal would help in smoothening the process of filming in the state and create more jobs locally by providing a strong infrastructure and the necessary assistance. This is a great initiative by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department that will promote film tourism in a big way.

Dr Raj Kishor Khaware recently invested Rs 1000 Crore for content creation in India. Content Engineers have already announced some interesting projects like Anant Mahadevan's "Phule" starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa and Darsheel Safary starrer "Tibba" along with a web show starring Urmila Matodkar titled "Tiwari" and a SitCom directed by Rohan Sippy named Misfits. This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022