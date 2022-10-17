Left Menu

Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro at Ganga Aarti in Varanasi to promote their film Banaras

The film originally in Kannada language, will release pan India in Hindi apart from Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages in the southern states. Directed by Jaratgirtha, known for directing the Kannada film Bell Bottom (that was remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar), Banaras will release in Cinemas on November 4 all across India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 15:39 IST
Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro at Ganga Aarti in Varanasi to promote their film Banaras
Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro at Ganga Aarti in Varanasi to promote their film Banaras. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI/PNN): The film originally in Kannada language will release pan India in Hindi apart from Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages in the southern states. Directed by Jaratgirtha, known for directing the Kannada film Bell Bottom (that was remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar), Banaras will release in Cinemas on November 4 all across India. Banaras is a musical love story with backdrop of time travel. The film was extensively shot in Banaras at all 84 beautiful ghats and a few other prime locations.

"Earlier we were not planning to release the film in multiple languages. The film has come out well and when the team saw it, they thought we should release it in other languages as well" said Zaid. Actor Zaid Khan comes from a political background but has chosen a path of an actor. He trained at Anupam Kher's Acting academy in Mumbai before making his debut.

The 24-year-old is fluent in Hindi and Urdu, and for Banaras, learnt to read, write and speak Kannada. Actress Sonal Monteiro is already an established name in Kannada films. She made her debut in Kannada films with Abhisaarike in 2018 for which she was nominated for the best debutant actress category at SIIMA Award. Her film Panchatantra directed by Yogaraj Bhat was a super hit film.

The actor also attended Manikarnika Film Festival in the city where they were felicitated by veteran Actor Sanjay Mishra. Banaras also stars actors like Achyuth Kumar, Sujay Sastry and Devaraj in important roles. Backed by Tilakraj Ballal, the film has music scored by Ajaneesh B Loknath and cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy.

