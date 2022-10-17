PDS acquires majority 51 pc stake in design solutions firm DBS Lifestyle

Global fashion infrastructure company PDS Ltd on Monday announced the acquisition of 51 per cent stake in Delhi-based design solutions firm DBS Lifestyle for an undisclosed amount.

The move would provide PDS further access to leading retailers and brands enabling it to penetrate the fashion and home categories in the Indian market, said a joint statement.

As part of this transaction, PDS will invest Rs 21 crore in the new entity Pangram Brands. The majority of the proceeds will be used for funding the growth plans of the company and to acquire the existing businesses of DBS.

PDS offers product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide. The company operates over 50 offices in 22 countries and reported consolidated revenues of Rs 8,828 crore in FY22.

DBS Lifestyle, founded by Divya Suri and Bhawnish Suri, is a design-led company catering to fashion and home categories. It owns over 20,000 original textile designs and patterns and serves over 200 fashion and 150 home clients.

PDS group CEO Sanjay Jain said: ''With this transaction, PDS augments its capabilities in India and further builds our design capabilities for servicing global customers. With DBS's experience and insights into evolving fashion trends, our partnership will provide customers with quality products, exceptional design, and great value across fashion and home categories.'' Bhawnish Suri, founder, DBS, said: ''In our first phase, we have created a sturdy foundation for DBS, and this partnership will spur our next phase of growth.'' PTI KRH HVA

