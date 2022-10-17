Left Menu

PVR Ltd Q2 consolidated loss after tax narrows to Rs 71 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 15:57 IST
PVR Ltd Q2 consolidated loss after tax narrows to Rs 71 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Film exhibition firm PVR Ltd on Monday reported a narrowing of consolidated loss after tax at Rs 71.49 crore in the second quarter ended September with people returning to cinemas as the pandemic eases.

The company had posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 153.27 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 686.72 crore as against Rs 120.32 crore in the corresponding period of previous year, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 813.33 crore as compared to Rs 460.68 crore, PVR Ltd said.

The company said it recorded 1.8 crore visits of patrons at its cinemas during the quarter under review. There was an 11 per cent growth in average ticket price at Rs 224, while spending on food and beverages grew by 31 per cent per patron at Rs 129 compared to the pre-pandemic period of second quarter FY20.

The quarter was marked by underperformance of Bollywood movies. Except 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', which emerged as the company's highest grossing Hindi film post pandemic, PVR said, adding, other big budget movies like 'Laal Singh Chaadha', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Liger' performed below expectations.

The underperformance of Hindi films could be due to several factors such as the films released were conceived before and during the pandemic and did not resonate well with the current tastes.

Also, quality of content driving performance as compared to star presence and negative social media campaign against certain Bollywood movies and stars could have played a part, it added.

As for Hollywood movies, the company said the second quarter was the weakest globally in almost two decades both in terms of number of movies released and their box office collections.

For PVR, box office collections for Hollywood movies dropped by 40 per cent in comparison to Q2 FY20, it added.

On the outlook, PVR Ltd Chairman cum Managing Director Ajay Bijli said, ''I am confident of full recovery in the business driven by the robust content lineup for this year and the various initiatives that we are implementing to rekindle the cinema going habit amongst our loyal patrons.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022