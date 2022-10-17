Left Menu

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma names Bhushan Akshikar as new Managing Director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 16:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has appointed Bhushan Akshikar as Managing Director for a period of four years effective December 1, 2022.

Akshikar replaces Sridhar Venkatesh, who is moving to a new senior role within GSK Group effective December 1, 2022, the drug firm said in a statement.

Akshikar joined GSK India in September 2011 to lead the specialty and commercial excellence business units.

Before joining GSK, Akshikar spent 15 years with Janssen, Johnson & Johnson in various roles leading both specialty and primary care business units in local and regional positions living in India, South Korea and Belgium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

