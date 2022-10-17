GlaxoSmithKline Pharma names Bhushan Akshikar as new Managing Director

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has appointed Bhushan Akshikar as Managing Director for a period of four years effective December 1, 2022.

Akshikar replaces Sridhar Venkatesh, who is moving to a new senior role within GSK Group effective December 1, 2022, the drug firm said in a statement.

Akshikar joined GSK India in September 2011 to lead the specialty and commercial excellence business units.

Before joining GSK, Akshikar spent 15 years with Janssen, Johnson & Johnson in various roles leading both specialty and primary care business units in local and regional positions living in India, South Korea and Belgium.

