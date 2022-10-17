Left Menu

JP Morgan elevates Kaustubh Kulkarni as India head

Wall Street investment bank JP Morgan has announced a slew of appointments, including a new India head in Kaustubh Kulkarni to succeed the incumbent Madhav Kalyan, who is moving to a larger global role within the company.The bank said Kalyan will be heading the payments division in Asia Pacific effective from November 1 and is succeeding Sridhar Kanthadai, who will be moving into his new role as co-head of global payment rails and payment VAS.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 16:47 IST
JP Morgan elevates Kaustubh Kulkarni as India head
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Wall Street investment bank JP Morgan has announced a slew of appointments, including a new India head in Kaustubh Kulkarni to succeed the incumbent Madhav Kalyan, who is moving to a larger global role within the company.

The bank said Kalyan will be heading the payments division in Asia Pacific effective from November 1 and is succeeding Sridhar Kanthadai, who will be moving into his new role as co-head of global payment rails and payment VAS. Kalyan, however, will continue as vice-chairman of Asia Pacific.

Kulkarni succeeds Kalyan as senior country officer (country head) for India, effective November 1.

In another appointment, the bank said Navin Wadhwani has been appointed as head of investment banking for JP Morgan India. Wadhwani joins from Reliance Industries where he headed M&A for the past 10 years. Prior to that, he was a senior managing director at Rothschild India.

PD Singh will expand his current responsibilities as head of corporate banking in India and be appointed as interim chief executive of JP Morgan Chase Bank India from November 1.

With Kalayan's new role, Vineet Mishra will become the sole head of investment banking for Southeast Asia, the bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
3
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022