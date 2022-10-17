JP Morgan elevates Kaustubh Kulkarni as India head

Wall Street investment bank JP Morgan has announced a slew of appointments, including a new India head in Kaustubh Kulkarni to succeed the incumbent Madhav Kalyan, who is moving to a larger global role within the company.

The bank said Kalyan will be heading the payments division in Asia Pacific effective from November 1 and is succeeding Sridhar Kanthadai, who will be moving into his new role as co-head of global payment rails and payment VAS. Kalyan, however, will continue as vice-chairman of Asia Pacific.

Kulkarni succeeds Kalyan as senior country officer (country head) for India, effective November 1.

In another appointment, the bank said Navin Wadhwani has been appointed as head of investment banking for JP Morgan India. Wadhwani joins from Reliance Industries where he headed M&A for the past 10 years. Prior to that, he was a senior managing director at Rothschild India.

PD Singh will expand his current responsibilities as head of corporate banking in India and be appointed as interim chief executive of JP Morgan Chase Bank India from November 1.

With Kalayan's new role, Vineet Mishra will become the sole head of investment banking for Southeast Asia, the bank said.

