Left Menu

Garuda Aerospace inks pact with Lockheed Martin Canada Systems

Drone-manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has signed a pact with Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems for defence and commercial purpose. On the pact, general manager of Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems Michael Baker said, This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to support the growth of an indigenous defence and aerospace manufacturing eco system in India. This will be a step forward in bringing worldclass drone software solutions to diverse market segments in India and create high-tech job opportunities, he added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 16:50 IST
Garuda Aerospace inks pact with Lockheed Martin Canada Systems
  • Country:
  • India

Drone-manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has signed a pact with Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems for defence and commercial purpose. Under the agreement, Lockheed would integrate made-in-India products with its aerial systems software solutions, the Garuda Aerospace said on Monday.

The companies would explore opportunities by working closely to build a strong data processing capability and develop algorithms that would cater to a wide range of drones and drone-based service applications.

''I am delighted and thrilled to be working with Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems. This partnership will give Garuda Aerospace a strong competitive edge to cement market dominance in several sectors, '' said founder-CEO of Garuda Agnishwar Jayaprakash in a statement.

''...Garuda Aerospace has built a tremendous order book with immense credibility to deliver drones to various sectors and this is why global corporations like Lockheed Martin have faith in Garuda as worthy partners,'' he said. On the pact, general manager of Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems Michael Baker said, ''This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to support the growth of an indigenous defence and aerospace manufacturing eco system in India.'' ''This will be a step forward in bringing worldclass drone software solutions to diverse market segments in India and create high-tech job opportunities,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
3
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022