UK shares hold gains after Hunt's tax U-turn

London shares held on to their early gains on Monday as new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government would reverse almost all the tax measures announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan three weeks ago to end bond market rout that has slammed UK markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.5%, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index climbed 1.0%. Newly elected Chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapped almost all parts of Prime Minister Liz Truss's mini budget, saying reversing the proposed tax cuts would help the government raise around 32 billion pounds ($36.2 billion) a year.

The measures come two weeks ahead of schedule as Hunt seeks to calm investors spooked by the Truss government's plans that raised concerns about how the tax cuts might be funded and sent borrowing costs sharply higher. Truss on Friday reversed some of the tax cut measures, and replaced Kwasi Kwarteng with Hunt. Meanwhile, the Bank of England (BoE) on Friday concluded its emergency bond purchases aimed at supporting the gilts market.

The pound was up 0.8% against the dollar and long-dated British government bond yields dropped further after the announcement. "Markets seem prepared to give Jeremy Hunt the chance to turn back the clock," said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

"The new Chancellor has bought the government some breathing space and this morning's market reaction will have sent a clear message to both the PM and her detractors that "Trussonomics" should never have been seriously considered, at least not whilst the economy is taking such a beating." Traders also pulled back slightly on expectations for a large BoE rate hike next month, now seeing a 68.2% chance of a 100 basis points hike at the central bank's Nov. 3 meeting.

"The new Chancellor has basically reversed most of the mini-budget, but it still leaves an awful lot of borrowing and that huge fiscal gap has to be closed at some point," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital. Goldman Sachs downgraded Britain's economic outlook, adding that it "now expects a more significant recession," Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Among single stocks, Hargreaves Lansdown fell 6.9% after the investment platform said Chief Executive Officer Chris Hill would step down, a day after the company was hit by a multi-million pound lawsuit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)