Great opportunity to nurture renewable energy industry to become world supplier: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said there is a huge opportunity in pushing the growth of the renewable energy industry and become a global supplier.
He said that energy security is the next thrust area which will provide economic opportunity for the renewable energy sector.
''We have tremendous potential to make a big difference to India's and the world's future, both on sustainability and self-reliance on energy. ''It is a great opportunity to nurture the renewable energy industry and grow into becoming a world supplier,'' Goyal said while addressing a CII's conference on making India a global hub in renewable energy.
The minister also pitched for using technology in a bigger way, and training MSMEs(Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) to become quality suppliers of goods and services in the sector.
The Indian economy is a ''bright star'' in an otherwise gloomy situation globally, he added.
