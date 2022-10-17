Left Menu

Great opportunity to nurture renewable energy industry to become world supplier: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 17:07 IST
Great opportunity to nurture renewable energy industry to become world supplier: Goyal
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said there is a huge opportunity in pushing the growth of the renewable energy industry and become a global supplier.

He said that energy security is the next thrust area which will provide economic opportunity for the renewable energy sector.

''We have tremendous potential to make a big difference to India's and the world's future, both on sustainability and self-reliance on energy. ''It is a great opportunity to nurture the renewable energy industry and grow into becoming a world supplier,'' Goyal said while addressing a CII's conference on making India a global hub in renewable energy.

The minister also pitched for using technology in a bigger way, and training MSMEs(Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) to become quality suppliers of goods and services in the sector.

The Indian economy is a ''bright star'' in an otherwise gloomy situation globally, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
3
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022