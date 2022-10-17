Crompton named one of India's best managed companies 2022 by Deloitte Private

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private for its overall business performance and sustained growth. India's "Best Managed Companies" programme winners are amongst the best-in-class Indian-owned and managed companies demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Crompton has always managed to withstand challenges, exemplifying strong resilience and adaptability in showcasing innovative business practices in an evolving business/economic landscape. Incorporating five-dimensional excellence pillars, the company aims to achieve its long-term strategic goals through - Brand, Portfolio, Go-to-Market, Operational and Organisational Excellence.

Inheriting a rich legacy of over 80 years, Crompton has also persistently proven itself to be a quality-driven, trust-worthy and reliable brand in the minds of its consumers. With an aim to improve the consumers' lives, the company has launched a series of cutting-edge innovations over the years that deliver superior performance to make lives more convenient and homes more comfortable. Talking about the company's recent achievement, Mathew Job, CEO and Executive Director - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd said, "It's an absolute honour and a moment of pride to be recognized by Deloitte as a "Best Managed" company - a recognition of the company's efforts in driving its leadership position in the consumer electrical industry. This achievement also reflects the determination of every Crompton employee who has worked hard towards pursuing the collective vision of taking the company to the next level. Through the years, we have constantly focused our strategies to ensure that what is good for our employees is good for our business. This, in turn, has enabled us to advance our social and environment initiatives, create a robust talent pool and upskill communities while building upon our business capabilities and innovation. In driving holistic business excellence and sustained growth, this achievement has, indeed, placed us in the exclusive global community of private businesses that are creating a better future."

India's Best Managed Companies is part of Deloitte's global marquee programme that has a significant history of close to 30 years founded on a proven framework that has brought value to more than 1,200 companies across more than 45 countries. The programme recognises organisations that exemplify operational efficiency, exceptional business performance, and sustained growth. It celebrates companies who have pivoted their businesses to growth with strong leadership and organisational excellence. Companies undergo a rigorous application process and are evaluated on the four pillars of strategy, capabilities and innovation, governance and financials, and culture and commitment. Applicants were evaluated by an eminent independent jury comprising Chetna Sinha, Founder - Chairperson Mann Deshi Bank and Mann Deshi Foundation; Harish Bijoor, Business and Brand Strategy Expert and Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc.; Kiran Karnik, Chairperson - Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi and Former President, NASSCOM; and Krishnakumar Natarajan, Co-founder - Mela Ventures and Earlier Co-founder, Mindtree.

"The purpose of the programme is to inspire, celebrate, and build a community of private businesses that are creating a better future. India's Best Managed Companies 2022 winners have showcased business ethics, a tremendous sense of direction rooted in mission and vision, and have redrawn the strategy wherever required, to be in line with the changing landscape. Their ability to foresee changes and adapt to emerging trends with an increased focus on innovation and technology have made them shining examples of business excellence amongst the private businesses in India," said K.R. Sekar, Partner, Deloitte India. The 2022 winners of India's Best Managed Companies Programme were honoured on 14 October 2022. The event addressed leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders.

With a brand legacy of 80+ years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance water heaters, anti-dust fans, antibacterial LED bulbs and a range of other categories like air coolers, food processors like mixer grinders, electric kettles and garment care like irons. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Having consistently worked towards the development of energy-efficient products, the company bagged two prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) for the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019 organized by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power - one for Ceiling Fans for its HS plus model and the other one in the LED Bulb category for its 9-Watt LED bulb. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

The Best Managed Companies is a marquee Deloitte programme that aims to celebrate and build a community of private businesses that are creating a better future. It is backed by a significant history of close to 30 years and a proven framework that has brought value to over 1,200 private companies across more than 45 countries. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies across the globe undergo a rigorous application process, but only the best are awarded with the prestigious title of a 'Best Managed Company'. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)