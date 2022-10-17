Left Menu

Indian Railways earns Rs 2,500 crore through scrap sale till Sept

The Indian Railways on Monday said that it earned a sum of Rs 2,582 crore through the sale of scraps in the six months (April-September) of the financial year 2022-23, which shows a 28.91 per cent over the previous year's Rs 2,003 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 17:37 IST
Indian Railways earns Rs 2,500 crore through scrap sale till Sept
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways on Monday said that it earned a sum of Rs 2,582 crore through the sale of scraps in the six months (April-September) of the financial year 2022-23, which shows a 28.91 per cent over the previous year's Rs 2,003 crore. The Indian Railways said it targets Rs 4,400-crore earning through sale of scraps for the financial year 2022-23.

Ferrous scrap of 3,93,421 million tonne (mt) was disposed of in 2022-23, against 3,60,732 mt in 2021-22. The statement also added that as many as 1,751 wagons, 1,421 coaches and 97 locos were disposed of in 2022-23, as against 1,835 wagons, 954 coaches and 77 locos that were disposed of till September in 2022. Indian Railways on Monday said it made all-out efforts to optimally utilise resources by mobilising scrap materials and sale through e-auction.

The Railways said the generation and sales of unserviceable/scrap railway material was an ongoing process and was monitored at the highest level in zonal railways and in Railway Board. In construction projects, scrap is normally generated in gauge conversion projects. It also added that released permanent way items offered for scrap are not reusable on track. These are disposed of in accordance with the codal provisions of Indian Railways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
3
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022