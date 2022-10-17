Indian Railways earns Rs 2,500 crore through scrap sale till Sept

The Indian Railways on Monday said that it earned a sum of Rs 2,582 crore through the sale of scraps in the six months (April-September) of the financial year 2022-23, which shows a 28.91 per cent over the previous year's Rs 2,003 crore. The Indian Railways said it targets Rs 4,400-crore earning through sale of scraps for the financial year 2022-23.

Ferrous scrap of 3,93,421 million tonne (mt) was disposed of in 2022-23, against 3,60,732 mt in 2021-22. The statement also added that as many as 1,751 wagons, 1,421 coaches and 97 locos were disposed of in 2022-23, as against 1,835 wagons, 954 coaches and 77 locos that were disposed of till September in 2022. Indian Railways on Monday said it made all-out efforts to optimally utilise resources by mobilising scrap materials and sale through e-auction.

The Railways said the generation and sales of unserviceable/scrap railway material was an ongoing process and was monitored at the highest level in zonal railways and in Railway Board. In construction projects, scrap is normally generated in gauge conversion projects. It also added that released permanent way items offered for scrap are not reusable on track. These are disposed of in accordance with the codal provisions of Indian Railways. (ANI)

