Train slams into bus at Dutch rail crossing, no one injured

A train ploughed into an empty bus at a railway crossing in the Netherlands on Monday, scything the vehicle in two and dragging the wreckage along the tracks. The bus had no passengers on board when the accident happened at Bergen op Zoom and no one was injured.

The driver was standing next to the railway waving his arms to warn the approaching train that the bus was stuck at the crossing, Ronald Groffen, who filmed the collision from his car, told Reuters. "The driver got out and tried to warn the train," he said. "He's a hero."

The train driver and the conductor were unharmed but in shock, a spokesperson for train operator NS told local media. The police and bus company are investigating, local media reported.

