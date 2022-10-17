Maha: Star gazing project to start at Ajanta Caves site in Aurangabad

The project will be operated from a secluded site called 'Ajanta view point', which is away from the light and gives a 270 degree view of Ajanta Caves hill, MTDC general manager Chandrashekhar Jaiswal told PTI.

The site is where the caves were accidentally discovered by Madras Presidency officer John Smith on April 28, 1819 while hunting a tiger, as per local officials.

The site already has amenities for visitors, Jaiswal said, adding the project will be a community-based tourism project with local persons being trained in the use of telescopes to give basic knowledge of stars seen in the sky.

''It is a season based project as the sky is clear in the winters, and the dark periphery of the site means stars are clearly visible. It will start every evening once darkness sets in and will end in two to three hours. We plan to start the project by November-end,'' Jaiswal informed.

Regional Manager Sanjay Harne said basic facilities were being put in place and identification of people for the project was underway.

