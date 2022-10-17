Union Minister Jitendra Singh to launch integrated portal to address pensioners’ needs

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is going to launch an integrated portal aimed at addressing the pensioners’ needs, an official statement issued on Monday said.

The State Bank of India has become the first pension disbursing bank which has integrated its portal with the portal of Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) and the same will be part of the launch on Tuesday, it said.

The department conducted a root-cause analysis of pensioners’ grievances which revealed that a majority of them were bank-related complaints, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. This was followed up by a new scheme of bankers’ awareness programme, wherein workshops for pension dealing staff of banks are being conducted to spread awareness of the latest measures taken by the DoPPW for pensioners, it said. The DoPPW will be holding the Anubhav awards ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday to felicitate the awardees for their write-ups for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Anubhav portal provides a platform to retiring government employees for sharing their experiences while working in different ministries/departments of the government of India. As many as 92 ministries/departments/organisations have registered on Anubhav portal and 8,722 write-ups have been published as on September 30, 2022.

Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh will preside over the award ceremony and will launch integrated pensioners’ portal, a single window to address the needs of pensioners, the statement said.

The retiring employees submit a write-up voluntarily of up to 5,000 words along with appropriate attachments, if needed, on the portal. The retiring employees can submit the write-up on any of the 20 defined areas. The awards constitute a medal, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

On the directions of the Prime Minister of India, the DoPPW had launched an online platform ‘Anubhav’ in March 2015. It is a means for retiring employees to showcase significant achievements made during their service period. It also provides them with an opportunity to convey information related to their contribution in enhancing the effectiveness of the various government policies, the statement said. It is envisaged that this culture of leaving notes by retirees will become the foundation stone of good governance and administrative reforms in future.

