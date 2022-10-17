Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz India records Rs 441.4 cr PAT in FY23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 18:53 IST
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India recorded a profit after tax of Rs 441.4 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, after two years of losses, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company, which is not a publicly listed entity, had posted a loss after tax of Rs 107.1 crore and Rs 86.5 crore in 2020-21 and 2019-20 respectively.

Revenue from operations in FY22 were at Rs 6,188.5 crore. This was the company's highest revenue after FY19 when it had clocked Rs 6,314.3 crore with a profit after tax of Rs 311.4 crore.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2021, the company's revenue from operations had dipped to Rs 3,639 crore with the pandemic impacting vehicle sales. In FY20, the company's revenue from operations was at Rs 4,819 crore, as per the Tofler data.

Mercedes-Benz India's operating revenue in the year ended March 31, 2018 was at Rs 6,077.9 crore and it had posted a profit after tax of Rs 306.6 crore.

In terms of unit volume sales, Mercedes-Benz India registered sales of 11,942 units, including 472 units of imported completely built units, in FY 2021-22.

For the ongoing calendar year 2022, the company posted a 28 per cent rise in sales in India at 11,469 units in the January to September period, surpassing what it sold in the whole of 2021. Mercedes-Benz India had sold a total of 11,242 units in 2021.

