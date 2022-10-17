Left Menu

Tens of thousands of passengers affected by first day of Eurowings strike

The union wants the carrier to ease pilot workloads through measures such as increased rest periods, but Eurowings warned over the weekend that the demands put jobs at risk. The airline said about 240 out of 488 flights have been cancelled at airports in Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin and Stuttgart, affecting about 25,000 passengers on the strike's first day.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 19:04 IST
Tens of thousands of passengers affected by first day of Eurowings strike

Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings began a three-day strike over working hours, their union said, affecting tens of thousands of the budget airline's passengers on Monday.

"It's begun. And so far there is no new offer," said a spokesperson for the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots' union. The union wants the carrier to ease pilot workloads through measures such as increased rest periods, but Eurowings warned over the weekend that the demands put jobs at risk.

The airline said about 240 out of 488 flights have been cancelled at airports in Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin and Stuttgart, affecting about 25,000 passengers on the strike's first day. It expects to cancel a similar number of flights on Tuesday and Wednesday. The walkout is due to end at 11:59 pm local time (2159 GMT) on Wednesday.

Eurowings pilots had held a one-day strike for improved working conditions at the start of October, affecting about 30,000 passengers and the cancellation of about 250 flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022