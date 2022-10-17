Fill up 14 lakh posts: CPI to Centre

The Communist Party of India has demanded that the Centre immediately fill about 14 lakh vacant posts in the Central government departments and the public sector undertakings.

Also, it demanded privatisation of central public sector undertakings be stopped.

“Over two crore youths of the country are unemployed and seeking jobs but the BJP-led NDA government is sitting like a silent spectator, without initiating steps to fill the vacancies in the Central departments and the PSUs,” the CPI alleged in a resolution passed at its 24th national congress here on Monday.

The CPI deplored the Centre’s decision to “completely dismantle” the PSUs and hand over the national assets to private corporates in the name of national monetisation pipeline.

It said 10 lakh posts were lying vacant in railways, defence, postal and other Central government departments. Besides, another four lakh posts remained to be filled in PSUs.

“The CPI condemns the insensitive attitude of the BJP government towards social justice and unemployment and demands that the public sector be strengthened and expanded,” the resolution added.

In a separate resolution, the CPI demanded that the Centre withdraw the proposed strategic disinvestment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

It sought withdrawal of the decision to bring 4 ordnance factories under seven new corporations and retention of the defence units under government control.

Similarly, the contributory national pension scheme should be scrapped and the old pension scheme restored, the party demanded.

