Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps as solid BofA results spark rally

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Monday as Bank of America led gains among lenders after reporting better-than-expected results that were underpinned by the Federal Reserve's rapid rate hikes. Bank of America Corp rose 6.2% as the lender benefited from higher net interest income in its third quarter, even though it added $378 million to its loan-loss reserves.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 20:05 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps as solid BofA results spark rally

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Monday as Bank of America led gains among lenders after reporting better-than-expected results that were underpinned by the Federal Reserve's rapid rate hikes.

Bank of America Corp rose 6.2% as the lender benefited from higher net interest income in its third quarter, even though it added $378 million to its loan-loss reserves. "BAC benefited from a higher interest rate environment in both the yields on the newly issued loans and the growth of the number of depositors," said Siddharth Singhai, chief investment officer of New York-based investment firm Ironhold Capital.

"This is a direct result of higher interest rates offered by the banks looking very attractive compared to other risk assets. Lending will slow down quite a bit over the upcoming quarters, so a better reserve ratio would buttress them from a huge drop in demand." Bank of NY Mellon Corp also benefited from higher rates, sending its shares up 6.1%.

Overall, higher rates boosted interest incomes for lenders in the third quarter but turbulent markets choked off dealmaking and banks set aside more funds to brace for an economic slowdown. The S&P 500 banks index was up 3.8%. All the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes were higher with technology, communication services and consumer discretionary leading with near 3% gains each.

Wall Street is deep in bear market territory, with economic indicators pointing to little signs of decades-high inflation cooling, but some analysts noted that stocks at such depressed levels could pave the way for short-term rallies. "It's more just short-term technicals where you've got people overextended on the downside," said Jonathan Waite, fund manager at Frost Investment Advisors.

Traders are pricing in a small chance of a 1% hike by the Fed in its November meeting. Shares of Goldman Sachs, which will post results on Tuesday, were up 2.7%, following reports of a plan to combine its investment banking and trading businesses.

Major megacap growth stocks like Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com and Tesla Inc added between 3% and 4% as the yield on U.S. 10-year bonds retreated from multi-year highs. Tesla Inc, Netflix and Johnson & Johnson are also expected to report results later in the week.

Analysts now expect profit for S&P 500 companies to have risen just 3% from a year ago, much lower than an 11.1% increase expected at the start of July, according to Refinitiv data. At 10:22 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 606.69 points, or 2.05%, at 30,241.52, the S&P 500 was up 102.14 points, or 2.85%, at 3,685.21 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 347.40 points, or 3.37%, at 10,668.79.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 11.76-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 5.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 59 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022