British assets jump after U-turn on government economic plans

British government bonds, currency and shares rallied on Monday as new finance minister Jeremy Hunt reversed much of Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan, in the latest twist after several weeks of turmoil in UK politics and markets. Hunt said the tax changes would raise 32 billion pounds ($36 billion) a year in extra revenues as he sought to end the chaos in the bond market that followed the government's previous plans for sweeping unfunded tax relief. He also said the government's planned costly two-year energy cost support scheme would only run until April and would be reviewed after that.

Investors said that while Hunt's changes were welcome they had only returned Britain to where it was in late September, with its economy still in a precarious state and led by a badly-weakened prime minister. "Hunt has trod the narrow gap between political imperative and economic imperative, and he's done so well at this stage. We’d obviously already had a decent (market) reaction at the open, and the fact that we’ve continued to see gilt (yields) fall makes sense," said James Athey, investment director at abrdn.

"But we don’t think this really takes UK plc completely out of the woods. You’re still talking about an almost inevitable recession which will be accompanied by high inflation," Athey said. "That looks stagflationary, which is a very uncomfortable place to be." UK long-dated gilt yields, which move inversely to prices, held lower after the statement, with the 30-year yield down over 40 basis points at 4.33% and the 20-year down a similar amount at 4.42%.

They were set for some of their biggest daily declines on record, after the strong drop on Sept. 28, when the Bank of England stepped in to stabilise Britain's bond market in the wake of the turmoil triggered by the mini-budget. While historically such a slump in yields would represent a huge rally for gilts, on Monday it only put them back to levels seen last week - a reflection of the enormous market volatility recently.

The pound soared 1.6% against the dollar to $1.1362, also boosted by the weaker U.S. currency. It also gained against the euro, which fell 1% to 86.12 pence. London's FTSE-100 was up 1.3%, and the FTSE-250 index of domestically focused mid-caps rose 2.6% outperforming s 2% rise in the European STOXX benchmark

WHAT NEXT? Following Monday's announcement, investors and traders were starting to turn to the next steps - including a so-called medium term fiscal plan due on Oct. 31.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, last week, calculated Britain had a budgetary gap of 62 billion pounds, which would be nearly double the increase in revenue announced on Monday. "It's all back to where we were before Kwarteng and before the mini budget but still uncertain in terms of where we go forward, how long Truss remains in place and what he (Hunt) will unveil," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

This matters for markets globally, given the pound's high volatility and the moves in the exchange rate and the British yields affecting other currencies and government bond markets. Speculators increased their exposure to the pound by a fifth in the latest week - the most in two months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

All eyes are also on the Bank of England. Money markets show there is a 76% chance that it will raise rates by 75 basis points when it meets on Nov. 3, but this is down from closer to 100 basis points just a couple of weeks ago. "The implication for the Bank of England is that with a tougher fiscal stance monetary policy action can afford to be less aggressive," said Nomura analysts.

Political uncertainty also remains, with bookmakers' pricing indicating a roughly two thirds chance Truss will no longer be prime minister by the end of the year. "Gone are virtually all the unfunded tax cut promises from the previous Chancellor and markets are of the view that soon so too will be the original architect of the failed mini-Budget” said Charles Hepworth, investment director at GAM Investments.

