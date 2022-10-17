Euro zone government bond yields drop, with eyes on gilts

Euro zone government bond yields fell sharply on Monday, taking their cues from British gilts, after Britain's new finance minister scrapped almost all of September's disastrous "mini- budget". However, euro zone yields were still not far off their highest levels in more than 10 years, with investors also focused on inflation risks and increasing bond supply.

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced tax changes on Monday that he said would raise 32 billion pounds ($36.16 billion) a year in extra revenue as he sought to end a rout in the bond market caused by the government's previous plans. The German 10-year government bond yield dropped 10 basis points (bps) to 2.258%, and was set for its biggest daily fall since Oct. 3. It hit its highest since August 2011 at 2.423% last week.

Yields on British 10-year gilts fell 37 bps to 3.958% while those on the 2-year dropped 29 bps to 3.591%. Yields fall as bond prices rise. The British government's newfound willingness to support fiscal sustainability "triggered a rally in gilts (which is) affecting the euro area," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

"But the market is still nervous, it hasn't a clear direction as it looks at central banks' monetary tightening, inflation, a more hawkish Fed," he said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve. Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton, said Hunt "has torn up almost everything that was left" of his predeccessor Kwasi Kwarteng's fiscal plans.

"The measures plug around 32 billion pounds of the 40 billion pound hole that still existed in the public finances after Friday’s U-turn on corporation tax being increased, and have gone some way to reassuring market." Yet euro zone bond yields remained sharply higher than just two months ago, when Germany's 10-year yield stood below 1%.

Analysts expect euro-area governments to issue more debt to fund public spending to mitigate the impact of surging energy prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is weighing up when to start reducing its bond portfolio. Two key ECB policymakers made the case on Saturday for a cut in the bank's enormous balance sheet, with the ECB currently holding more than 5 trillion euros ($4.89 trillion) worth of bonds.

On Friday, strong U.S. inflation data reinforced a view that the Fed is likely to keep raising interest rates aggressively, adding to pressure on the ECB. Europe's energy subsidies may reduce the current inflation rate but only at the expense of higher readings in the future, potentially complicating the task of monetary policy, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell 13 bps to 4.675%. It hit a nine-year high of 4.927% at the end of last month. The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields narrowed 3 basis points to 241 bps. The so-called spread is seen as a sign of the market pressure on the euro zone's weaker economies.

Markets await the choice of Italy's finance minister, with Lega's Giancarlo Giorgetti most likely to be appointed, according to several media reports. Giorgetti, the outgoing industry minister in Mario Draghi's national unity government, is considered one of the League's most moderate, pro-European figures and would be seen relatively positively by the market. ($1 = 1.0222 euros)

