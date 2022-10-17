Left Menu

Five dead, 2 injured in autorickshaw-truck collision in Jalna district

PTI | Jalna/Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 20:46 IST
Five dead, 2 injured in autorickshaw-truck collision in Jalna district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons, including two women and a child, were killed and two others injured after a three-wheeler and a truck collided on Monday on Jafrabad-Mahora road in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a police official said.

The incident took place at 4:30pm when the autorickshaw was heading to Jafrabad and was hit by a truck coming in the opposite direction near a ginning factory, he said The impact toppled the three-wheeler, crushing the occupants, he said.

''Five occupants of the three-wheeler, identified as autorickshaw driver Baban Tirukhe (26), Parveen Raju Shah (25) Aliya Raju Shah (27), Muskan Raju Shah (3) and Kaif Asfaque Shah (19), were killed on the spot. They are residents of Buldhana tehsil. The injured were admitted in a primary health centre,'' he said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, said Jafrabad police station Assistant Inspector Sakharam Tadvi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022