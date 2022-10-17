S.Africa's Transnet agrees three-year wage deal with majority labour union

South Africa's state-owned logistics firm Transnet said on Monday it had agreed a three-year wage deal with the union representing the majority of its workers, as it bids to end a strike that has impacted commodities exports.

"Transnet and the company's majority union United Transport and Allied Trade Union (UNTU) reached a three-year wage agreement today," Transnet said in a statement, adding the deal ends the on-going strike at the monopoly state-owned transportation company.

