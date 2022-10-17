Left Menu

Mumbai: Traffic police to take strict action against autorickshaw, taxi drivers who refuse fares

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Monday issued an order directing its officials to take strict action against autorickshaw and taxi drivers who refuse short distance fares for people in the city.The order was issued following a meeting of top officials, in which traffic personnel were asked to take strict action against autorickshaws and taxis drivers who refuse short distance fares and look for long distance rides, an official said.

Mumbai: Traffic police to take strict action against autorickshaw, taxi drivers who refuse fares
The order was issued following a meeting of top officials, in which traffic personnel were asked to take strict action against autorickshaws and taxis drivers who refuse short distance fares and look for long distance rides, an official said. Notices and signboards about the order have already been placed at bus stops and railway stations, he said.

Officials have been asked to act immediately as and when complaints were received about autorickshaw and taxi drivers, he said.

Once complaints are received, action will be taken against errant drivers under the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said. Apart from this, a meeting will be organised to sensitise drivers to behave well with citizens and aid in a hassle free commute and police officials will be sensitised as well, he added.

