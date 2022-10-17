Left Menu

Trai conducts drive tests in 15 cities, releases report

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) with the assistance of the telecom service providers, conducted drive tests in fifteen cities and surrounding areas namely Jalandhar, Ambala, Aizawl, Contai, Imphal, Kishanganj, Port Blair, Bilaspur, Gwalior, Meerut, Ahmednagar, Chikmagalur, Warangal, Cuttack, Coimbatore, two highways namely Meerut-Agra, Gwalior-Guna and one rail route Raigarh-Dongargarh across the country, during the quarter ending June 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 22:20 IST
The drive tests were conducted to assess the network quality provided by cellular mobile telephone service providers for voice and data services, an official statement said.

The key performance indicators (KPIs) were assessed for the networks of all telecom service providers operating in the region. KPIs for voice services are coverage; Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR); drop call rate; block call rate, handover success rate; Rx quality. KPIs for data services are download and upload throughputs, web browsing delay, video-streaming delay and latency. The complete report is available at Trai website analytics.trai.gov.in. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

