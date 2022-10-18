U.S. Commerce issues order targeting Russian carrier Ural Airlines

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had issued an order denying export privileges to Russian carrier Ural Airlines, citing what it said were ongoing export violations.

The order terminates the right of Ural to participate in transactions subject to U.S. export regulations. The Biden administration has stepped up its crackdown against Russian airlines in recent months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, seeking to deny them access to spare parts, refueling and other services.

