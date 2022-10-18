World Bank cites overdue payments, puts loans to Belarus in 'non-performing status'

The World Bank on Monday said it had placed all loans made by its main lending arm to Belarus into "non-performing status" effective immediately, citing overdue payments amounting to $68.43 million.

All International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) loans to, or guaranteed by, Belarus were affected, the bank said. The bank stopped all programs in Belarus on March 2, and has not approved new lending to the country since May 2020.

It said Belarus' outstanding principal of $967 million amounted to 0.42% of IBRD’s total outstanding loans. Being placed in non-performing status results in a charge to income of about $12.75 million, it said.

Also Read: Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)