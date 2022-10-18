Left Menu

World Bank cites overdue payments, puts loans to Belarus in 'non-performing status'

The World Bank on Monday said it had placed all loans made by its main lending arm to Belarus into "non-performing status" effective immediately, citing overdue payments amounting to $68.43 million. All International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) loans to, or guaranteed by, Belarus were affected, the bank said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2022 03:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 03:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Bank on Monday said it had placed all loans made by its main lending arm to Belarus into "non-performing status" effective immediately, citing overdue payments amounting to $68.43 million.

All International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) loans to, or guaranteed by, Belarus were affected, the bank said. The bank stopped all programs in Belarus on March 2, and has not approved new lending to the country since May 2020.

It said Belarus' outstanding principal of $967 million amounted to 0.42% of IBRD’s total outstanding loans. Being placed in non-performing status results in a charge to income of about $12.75 million, it said.

