U.S. Commerce issues order targeting Russian carrier Ural Airlines

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had issued an order denying export privileges to Russian carrier Ural Airlines, citing what it said were ongoing export violations. The order terminates the right of Ural to participate in transactions subject to U.S. export regulations. President Joe Biden's administration has stepped up the crackdown against Russian airlines that followed the invasion of Ukraine, seeking to deny them access to spare parts, refueling and other services.

The department said Ural was still advertising flights within Russia as well as international flights from Moscow, to Bishkek and Osh, Kyrgyzstan, and Kulyab, Tajikistan.

To date, Commerce has issued 10 orders against Russia and Belarus’s biggest airlines, said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod. "Today’s action highlights the peril and consequences of attempting to circumvent our comprehensive export controls, and further impairs Russia’s aviation sector," Axelrod said, adding "U.S. legal authorities are substantial, far-reaching, and have a meaningful impact on access to global commerce by parties found to be in violation of U.S. law."

Last month the department added three Iranian cargo planes serving Russia to a list of aircraft believed to violate U.S. export controls. The Commerce Department identified Boeing 747s operated by Mahan Air, Qeshm Fars Air and Iran Air transporting goods, to Russia in apparent violation of stringent U.S. export controls.

The department has warned that any refueling, maintenance, repair, spare parts or services violate U.S. export controls and subject companies to U.S. enforcement actions. With the additions, there were 183 Boeing and Airbus aircraft on the list mostly operated by Russian airlines for apparent violations of U.S. export controls, the department said.

Also last month, the department added 50 Russian entities to an economic blacklist, including the Moscow Aviation Institute and a number of aviation repair plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)