PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EU weighs paying for Musk's donated Starlink internet service in Ukraine - Liz Truss apologises for chaos caused to Britain by mini-Budget

- SoftBank writes off 450 mln stg after dumping THG stake - Germany extends life of nuclear power plants until next April

Overview - The European Union is discussing whether to cover the subscription cost of the Starlink terminals that Elon Musk donated to Ukraine.

- UK Prime Minister Liz Truss apologised to the nation for the economic chaos that surrounded the country as a result of last month's mini-budget. - Softbank sold its entire stake in UK e-commerce company THG, crystallising a 450 million pound loss for the Japanese technology investment group.

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered all three of the country's remaining nuclear power plants to continue operating till mid-April 2023. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

