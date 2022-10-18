Interpol meeting: Traffic restrictions in Delhi, jams likely

Commuters in Delhi are likely to face traffic snarls on Tuesday due to restrictions announced in view of the 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol at Pragati Maidan.

The meeting is being held in India after a gap of about 25 years. It was last held in 1997.

Delegations from 195 countries will attend the four-day event that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory function on Friday.

In an advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said the delegates participating in the conference are staying in seven hotels -- The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency and The Ashok -- and are expected to travel to Pragati Maidan, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the airport.

Various traffic measures have been put in place to ensure smooth transportation for the delegates, it said.

The traffic volume on Ashoka Road, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg is being regulated, the advisory said.

Traffic volume on Panchsheel Marg, Shantipath, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Gurgaon Road, Mehram Nagar Tunnel, Aerocity and T3 Approach Road is also being regulated, it added.

In view of the expected increase in the volume of vehicles in Lutyens' Delhi, the traffic police had advised organisations in the area to either allow their employees to work from home or opt for staggered working hours for four days.

Commuters could encounter delays around the New Delhi district, the traffic police said and advised people to consider alternative routes during the specified period.

