Odisha: 2 killed as ambulance crashes into roadside tree

Two persons were killed and four others injured as an ambulance crashed into a roadside tree in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident happened on National Highway-26 near Mahichala area when the ambulance was taking a patient from Jaipatna health centre to Bhawanipatna hospital, they said.

Sunita Durga of Kapurmal village, the patient, and helper of the ambulance Dambru Sabar were killed in the accident, they added.

Four people, including the driver and two attendants of the patient, were injured. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

