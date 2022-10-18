Odisha: 2 killed as ambulance crashes into roadside tree
- Country:
- India
Two persons were killed and four others injured as an ambulance crashed into a roadside tree in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Tuesday.
The accident happened on National Highway-26 near Mahichala area when the ambulance was taking a patient from Jaipatna health centre to Bhawanipatna hospital, they said.
Sunita Durga of Kapurmal village, the patient, and helper of the ambulance Dambru Sabar were killed in the accident, they added.
Four people, including the driver and two attendants of the patient, were injured. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalahandi district
- Kapurmal
- Mahichala
- Odisha
- National
- Jaipatna
- Dambru Sabar
ALSO READ
Odisha Police arrests fugitive real estate firm director from Andhra Pradesh in cheating case
Odisha parties prepared for Nov 3 Dhamnagar by-poll
Couple arrested for killing elderly woman in Odisha
Tata Steel begins operations at NINL plant in Odisha
Low pressure formed, light to moderate rainfall expected in Odisha in next 2 days: IMD