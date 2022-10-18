Left Menu

BoE set to further delay quantitative tightening until gilt markets calm -FT

The Bank of England is likely to delay the sale of billions of pounds of government bonds to encourage greater stability in gilt markets following Britain's failed "mini" budget, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 10:31 IST
BoE set to further delay quantitative tightening until gilt markets calm -FT
Bank of England Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Bank of England is likely to delay the sale of billions of pounds of government bonds to encourage greater stability in gilt markets following Britain's failed "mini" budget, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. Citing potential risks to the stability of the financial system, BoE had already delayed the start of a scheme to sell down 838 billion pounds ($954.90 billion) of government bond holdings, which had been due to begin on Oct. 6.

The decision by the central bank's top officials comes after they judged the gilts market to be "very distressed" in recent weeks, the newspaper said. British financial markets have been under strain since former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced the string of tax cuts with no details of how they would be paid for on Sept. 23.

On Monday, Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme, making a historic policy U-turn to try to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence. The BoE last intervened in the gilt market in March 2020 to stem price volatility caused by the pandemic, expanding its then-dormant quantitative easing programme by hundreds of billions of pounds. ($1 = 0.8776 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022