BoE set to further delay quantitative tightening until gilt markets calm -FT

The Bank of England is likely to delay the sale of billions of pounds of government bonds to encourage greater stability in gilt markets following Britain's failed "mini" budget, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. Citing potential risks to the stability of the financial system, BoE had already delayed the start of a scheme to sell down 838 billion pounds ($954.90 billion) of government bond holdings, which had been due to begin on Oct. 6.

The pound extended gains following the report, jumping 0.36% to $1.1398 and approaching Monday's high of $1.144, the strongest level since Oct. 5. The decision by the central bank's top officials comes after they judged the gilts market to be "very distressed" in recent weeks, the newspaper said.

British financial markets have been under strain since former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced the string of tax cuts with no details of how they would be paid for on Sept. 23. On Monday, Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme, making a historic policy U-turn to try to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence.

The BoE last intervened in the gilt market in March 2020 to stem price volatility caused by the pandemic, expanding its then-dormant quantitative easing programme by hundreds of billions of pounds. ($1 = 0.8776 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)