EU could aid Ukraine reconstruction without credit rating hit - Scope

Scope rates Ukraine's creditworthiness at CC with a negative outlook, signalling a comparatively high risk of default. Conditionality of the loans and the monitoring of Ukraine's use of them will be critical to ensure repayment by future Ukrainian governments - and the EU's rating, the study said.

18-10-2022
The European Union could finance the costly rebuilding of Ukraine without risking the bloc's top AAA credit rating, according to a study by ratings agency Scope published on Tuesday. One prerequisite for the EU maintaining its credit rating is its status as a preferred creditor, excluding it from any future debt restructuring, the study said.

Aid from Brussels could top 100 billion euros ($97.92 billion) in the coming decades, possibly reaching as much as 350 billion euros, which would make Ukraine the bloc's largest debtor if Italy and other member states repay their "Next Generation EU" loans by 2058 as planned, Scope added. "Such support for Ukraine would lead to substantially higher euro bond issuance and further underpin the EU's presence in the capital markets," study author Alvise Lennkh-Yunus said.

"The EU's asset quality would thus decline at least until Ukraine's creditworthiness improves," Lennkh-Yunus added. Scope rates Ukraine's creditworthiness at CC with a negative outlook, signalling a comparatively high risk of default.

Conditionality of the loans and the monitoring of Ukraine's use of them will be critical to ensure repayment by future Ukrainian governments - and the EU's rating, the study said. ($1 = 1.0212 euros)

